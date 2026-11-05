3 Louisiana Companies Named Among Forbes' America's Dream Employers

LOUISIANA – Louisiana has plenty of companies that provide jobs, but three businesses in the state just received some pretty impressive national recognition for the kind of places they are considered to be.

Forbes has released its 2027 list of America’s Dream Employers, and three Louisiana companies made the cut. Even more impressive, one Louisiana company landed inside the top 20 employers nationwide.

The annual ranking recognizes companies that stand out as desirable places to work, taking into account feedback from college students and people already working in the business world.

Here’s a look at the Louisiana companies that made Forbes’ latest list and where they landed in the national rankings.

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How Does Forbes Decide Which Companies Are America’s Dream Employers?

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to put together the 2027 rankings. The research included surveys of more than 10,000 college students and more than 142,000 employees working for companies across the United States.

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Participants were asked about things that can make a company an attractive place to work, including –

Salary and compensation.

Health benefits.

Opportunities for career advancement.

Workplace culture and working conditions.

Professional development.

Company reputation.

Workplace flexibility.

College students were also asked which companies they would most like to work for and how excited they would be to receive a job offer from those organizations.

Three Louisiana Companies Make Forbes’ 2027 Dream Employers List

It’s always nice to see Louisiana businesses receive recognition outside the State, especially when they’re competing against major employers from across the country.

According to the research done by Forbes and Statista, here are the 3 Louisiana comapnies that made the 2027 Dream Employers List…

Lamar Advertising – No. 108 Out Of 500

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Lamar Advertising landed at No. 108 on Forbes’ 2027 America’s Dream Employers list.

If you’ve spent much time driving around Louisiana, you’ve probably seen Lamar’s work. The company is one of the major names in outdoor advertising, operating billboard and digital advertising displays across Louisiana and the country.

Lamar’s corporate headquarters are located on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge, but also operates offices in Lafayette, New Orleans, Lake Charles, and more.

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LCMC Health – No. 85 Out Of 500

The New Orleans-based healthcare organization came in at No. 85 nationally, making it the second-highest-ranked Louisiana employer on the list.

LCMC Health operates hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the New Orleans area and other parts of Louisiana.

LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn said the honor reflects the organization’s efforts to create a workplace where employees feel supported and have opportunities to grow.

FMOL Health – No. 19 Out Of 500

The big winner for Louisiana is FMOL Health.

The Baton Rouge-based healthcare company landed at No. 19 nationally, putting it among the top 20 employers on the entire Forbes list.

FMOL Health is a nonprofit Catholic healthcare system with hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities throughout Louisiana.

You might recognize some of its facilities, including –

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.

For those of us in Acadiana, the recognition is particularly interesting because FMOL Health is a major local healthcare employer through its Our Lady of Lourdes facilities.

The organization has more than 21,000 employees and offers career opportunities across a wide range of healthcare and administrative positions.

Congrats to all three of these Louisiana companies that made the list!

You can see the full list and read more over at forbes.com.