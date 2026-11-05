SWLA Football Week 10: Big Games, Rankings and Top Players

Lake Charles, Louisiana – The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there’s still plenty to play for across Southwest Louisiana! With district titles and playoff spots on the line, Week 10 should be a fun one. We’re taking a look at the upcoming schedules, power ratings, standings, and more…

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Chaston Tavares Sports

A Look At Where Some SWLA Teams Stand Heading into Week 10

Only one team in our area remains undefeated, and that’s the Vinton Lions. Vinton is a perfect 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in Division IV Non-Select. The Lions have been tough on both sides of the football, scoring nearly 48 points per game while allowing just eight.

Several other Southwest Louisiana teams are having great seasons, too. Barbe (8-1) is ranked No. 2 in Division I Non-Select, while Leesville (8-1) sits at No. 5 in Division II Non-Select. Lake Charles College Prep (8-1) is also having another big year, sitting at No. 3 in Division II Select.

In Division III Non-Select, Jennings (7-2) is ranked No. 4, while Rosepine (8-1) is right behind at No. 5. Both teams are looking to finish the regular season strong before the playoffs begin. The Division IV Non-Select playoff race is also worth watching. Lake Arthur (8-1) is ranked No. 7, Grand Lake (6-2) is No. 8, and Welsh (7-2) sits at No. 12.

Be sure to check out our SWLA Game of the Week, driven by Bubba Oustalet on 92.9 The Lake as Leesville takes on Lake Charles College Prep in Lake Charles. Chaston Tavares, Patrick Frey, and Bruce Merchant will have the action with the pre-game show at 6:40, and kickoff at 7:00.

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Chaston Tavares Sports

Week 10 Schedules Around SWLA

Deridder vs Iowa (TH)

Elton at Oberlin (TH)

Grand Lake vs Lake Arthur (TH)

Welsh vs Notre Dame (TH)

Barbe at Southside

DeQuincy vs Rosepine

East Beauregard at Vinton

Jennings vs St Louis Catholic

Kinder vs Basile

LaGrange at Crowley

LCCP at Leesville

Oakdale at Port Barre

Sam Houston vs New Iberia

South Beauregard at St. Edmunds

Sulphur at St. Thomas More

Washington-Marion vs Westlake

Local Leaders Around SWLA (Courtesy of LC American Press)

RUSHERS

Makelin Lemoine (Elton) – 429 yards, 6 TDs Cole Mirante (Merryville) – 301 yards, 5 TDs Bryce Mason (DeRidder) – 258 yards, 4 TDs Jaydon Prudhomme (Lake Arthur) – 248 yards, 2 TDs Markeithon Simon (Sam Houston) – 241 yards, 2 TDs

PASSERS

Trel Broom (Leesville) – 292 yards, 5 TDs Grant Haydel (Welsh) – 223 yards, 4 TDs Damond Bellard (Washington-Marion) – 210 yards, 2 TDs Jelandon Gray (Barbe) – 195 yards, 4 TDs Noah Courtney (Sulphur) – 172 yards

RECEIVERS

Joseph Simien (Washington-Marion) – 193 yards, 2 TDs Julius Brown (Leesville) – 135 yards, 2 TDs Derrick Thompson (Westlake) – 124 yards Jordan Strong (Welsh) – 113 yards, 2 TDs Mason Richards (South Beauregard) – 108 yards, 2 TDs

Latest Power Ratings (Courtesy of Louisiana Vs All Y’all)

Non-Select Division I

#2 – Barbe (8-1)

#22 – Sulphur (5-4)

#25 – Sam Houston (3-6)

Non-Select Division II

#5 – Leesville (8-1)

#12 – Iowa (5-3)

#24 – DeRidder (6-3)

#41 – LaGrange (0-9)

Non-Select Division III

#4 – Jennings (7-2)

#5 – Rosepine (8-1)

#18 – South Beauregard (5-4)

#26 – Oakdale (3-6)

#28 – Kinder (1-8)

#42 – Westlake (1-8)

Non-Select Division IV

#3 – Vinton (9-0)

#7 – Lake Arthur (8-1)

#8 – Grand Lake (6-2)

#12 – Welsh (7-2)

#15 – Elton (6-3)

#18 – East Beauregard (5-4)

#22 – Merryville (5-3)

#26 – DeQuincy (2-7)

#28 – Basile (2-7)

#38 – Pickering (1-8)

#39 – Oberlin (0-9)

Select Division II

#3 – Lake Charles College Prep (8-1)

#28 – Washington-Marion (1-8)

Select Division III

#21 – St. Louis Catholic (3-6)

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