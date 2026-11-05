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SWLA Football Week 10: Big Games, Rankings and Top Players
By Chaston,3 days ago
Lake Charles, Louisiana – The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there’s still plenty to play for across Southwest Louisiana! With district titles and playoff spots on the line, Week 10 should be a fun one. We’re taking a look at the upcoming schedules, power ratings, standings, and more…
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A Look At Where Some SWLA Teams Stand Heading into Week 10
Only one team in our area remains undefeated, and that’s the Vinton Lions. Vinton is a perfect 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in Division IV Non-Select. The Lions have been tough on both sides of the football, scoring nearly 48 points per game while allowing just eight.
Several other Southwest Louisiana teams are having great seasons, too. Barbe (8-1) is ranked No. 2 in Division I Non-Select, while Leesville (8-1) sits at No. 5 in Division II Non-Select. Lake Charles College Prep (8-1) is also having another big year, sitting at No. 3 in Division II Select.
In Division III Non-Select, Jennings (7-2) is ranked No. 4, while Rosepine (8-1) is right behind at No. 5. Both teams are looking to finish the regular season strong before the playoffs begin. The Division IV Non-Select playoff race is also worth watching. Lake Arthur (8-1) is ranked No. 7, Grand Lake (6-2) is No. 8, and Welsh (7-2) sits at No. 12.
Be sure to check out our SWLA Game of the Week, driven by Bubba Oustalet on 92.9 The Lake as Leesville takes on Lake Charles College Prep in Lake Charles. Chaston Tavares, Patrick Frey, and Bruce Merchant will have the action with the pre-game show at 6:40, and kickoff at 7:00.
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Week 10 Schedules Around SWLA
- Deridder vs Iowa (TH)
- Elton at Oberlin (TH)
- Grand Lake vs Lake Arthur (TH)
- Welsh vs Notre Dame (TH)
- Barbe at Southside
- DeQuincy vs Rosepine
- East Beauregard at Vinton
- Jennings vs St Louis Catholic
- Kinder vs Basile
- LaGrange at Crowley
- LCCP at Leesville
- Oakdale at Port Barre
- Sam Houston vs New Iberia
- South Beauregard at St. Edmunds
- Sulphur at St. Thomas More
- Washington-Marion vs Westlake
Local Leaders Around SWLA (Courtesy of LC American Press)
RUSHERS
- Makelin Lemoine (Elton) – 429 yards, 6 TDs
- Cole Mirante (Merryville) – 301 yards, 5 TDs
- Bryce Mason (DeRidder) – 258 yards, 4 TDs
- Jaydon Prudhomme (Lake Arthur) – 248 yards, 2 TDs
- Markeithon Simon (Sam Houston) – 241 yards, 2 TDs
PASSERS
- Trel Broom (Leesville) – 292 yards, 5 TDs
- Grant Haydel (Welsh) – 223 yards, 4 TDs
- Damond Bellard (Washington-Marion) – 210 yards, 2 TDs
- Jelandon Gray (Barbe) – 195 yards, 4 TDs
- Noah Courtney (Sulphur) – 172 yards
RECEIVERS
- Joseph Simien (Washington-Marion) – 193 yards, 2 TDs
- Julius Brown (Leesville) – 135 yards, 2 TDs
- Derrick Thompson (Westlake) – 124 yards
- Jordan Strong (Welsh) – 113 yards, 2 TDs
- Mason Richards (South Beauregard) – 108 yards, 2 TDs
Latest Power Ratings (Courtesy of Louisiana Vs All Y’all)
Non-Select Division I
#2 – Barbe (8-1)
#22 – Sulphur (5-4)
#25 – Sam Houston (3-6)
Non-Select Division II
#5 – Leesville (8-1)
#12 – Iowa (5-3)
#24 – DeRidder (6-3)
#41 – LaGrange (0-9)
Non-Select Division III
#4 – Jennings (7-2)
#5 – Rosepine (8-1)
#18 – South Beauregard (5-4)
#26 – Oakdale (3-6)
#28 – Kinder (1-8)
#42 – Westlake (1-8)
Non-Select Division IV
#3 – Vinton (9-0)
#7 – Lake Arthur (8-1)
#8 – Grand Lake (6-2)
#12 – Welsh (7-2)
#15 – Elton (6-3)
#18 – East Beauregard (5-4)
#22 – Merryville (5-3)
#26 – DeQuincy (2-7)
#28 – Basile (2-7)
#38 – Pickering (1-8)
#39 – Oberlin (0-9)
Select Division II
#3 – Lake Charles College Prep (8-1)
#28 – Washington-Marion (1-8)
Select Division III
#21 – St. Louis Catholic (3-6)