Jamie Bergeron, Chili, and Fall Fun Are Coming to Lake Charles!

KNGT | Lake Charles, LA — If you love a good bowl of chili, some live Cajun music, and spending time with family and friends, you might wanna clear your calendar for November 6th-8th. Jellystone Park in Lake Charles is throwing a big Fall Fest weekend, and they’re bringing Jamie Bergeron, a chili cook-off, and a special celebration honoring our veterans!

Now, I don’t know about y’all, but when somebody mentions a chili cook-off, they’ve already got my attention. Throw in some good Louisiana music, and I’m pretty much sold.

Fall Fest Weekend at Jellystone Park in Lake Charles

The folks over at Jellystone Park Lake Charles are getting ready for a weekend full of fall fun on November 6, 7, and 8, 2026. If you’ve never been out there, Jellystone Park is located at 4200 Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This ain’t just another weekend on the calendar. They’re putting together a little something for folks who love good food, music, and getting together with friends and family. And let’s face it. Here in Southwest Louisiana, we don’t need much of an excuse to get together and have a good time.

Who Makes the Best Chili in Southwest Louisiana?

Now here’s where things could get interesting. They’re having a Chili Cook-Off! I’ve been around enough cook-offs in my life to know one thing. Everybody thinks their recipe is the best. Some folks like their chili spicy enough to make you sweat. Others like it thick and loaded down with meat. And then there’s always that one person who has a secret family recipe they ain’t sharing with anybody. I can already hear the arguments over who makes the best pot. That’s half the fun of a cook-off around here.

READ MORE: The Lake Charles History You’ve Been Driving Past for Years

Jamie Bergeron Bringing the Music to Fall Fest

You can’t have a big Southwest Louisianaparty without some good music. And Jellystone Park is bringing in Jamie Bergeron! If you’ve ever been around a crowd when Jamie Bergeron gets things going, you know folks ain’t gonna sit still for very long. There’s just something about that Cajun and zydeco sound that gets people moving. I don’t care if you’re eight years old or eighty. When that music starts playing, somebody’s gonna be tapping their feet.

Scotty – TSM

One part of this weekend that I think is really special is the celebration honoring our veterans. Jellystone Park is planning a special veterans celebration featuring Judd Bares. Here in Southwest Louisiana, we’ve got a lot of men and women who have served our country. Some are our parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends. Taking a little time to recognize those folks is something I can always get behind. It’s a great addition to a weekend that’s already packed with food and music.

If you’re planning to head out for Fall Fest, here’s what you need to know.

Event: Fall Fest Weekend

Dates: November 6-8, 2026

Location: Jellystone Park Lake Charles

Address: 4200 Luke Powers Road, Lake Charles, LA 70615

Activities: Chili Cook-Off, live music with Jamie Bergeron, and a special veterans celebration with Judd Bares.

Tickets: [CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS]

You can also follow Jellystone Park Lake Charles on Facebook for more information and event updates. I gotta say, a weekend with chili, Cajun music, and a chance to honor our veterans sounds like a pretty good way to spend a November weekend in Southwest Louisiana.

Now I’ve got one question for y’all. When it comes to chili, are you putting beans in yours or not? Because I already know that’s gonna start an argument!