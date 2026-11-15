(KPEL News) – Officials from Louisiana State Police say an International box truck failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection in Assumption Parish, which ultimately led to the death of an 84-year-old woman on Friday.

LSP Officials Say the Driver of a Truck Didn’t Stop and A Woman Was Killed

According to a preliminary investigation by the Louisiana State Police, the box truck was headed eastbound on Louisiana Highway 1011 near its intersection with Louisiana Highway 1 when a car was traveling southbound. Officials say the driver of the box truck didn’t stop at the stop sign.

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Officials said they are still investigating why the box truck driver failed to stop at the stop sign. When the impact occurred, the truck hit the passenger-side door of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the car both received moderate injuries and were taken to an out-of-area hospital. Investigators say the woman ended up dying from her injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the box truck was injured. The two individuals in the box truck and the passenger in the car were both buckled up.

READ MORE:A ST. MARTINVILLE MAN WAS KILLED WHEN HIS VEHICLE HIT A TRACTOR HEAD-ON

As is routine in a serious or fatal crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

The following are reminders from Louisiana State Police about driving:

Always stay alert while driving

Never let anything distract you

Always yield to approaching traffic when required

Obey all driving laws

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.