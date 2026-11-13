An alarming incident in Acadia Parish has parents and residents on alert after authorities say two men attempted to abduct a young girl who was walking to a friend’s house.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around lunchtime Sunday in the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish.

Investigators say the young girl was walking to a friend’s residence when an older pickup truck passed by her. One of the men inside the vehicle reportedly jumped out and grabbed the child.

Thankfully, the girl fought back.

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Girl Kicked and Screamed During Attempted Abduction

According to KALB, Acadiana News First reports the girl began kicking and screaming after one of the men grabbed her. The suspect eventually released her before getting back into the truck.

The two men then reportedly drove away, and authorities say their direction of travel is unknown.

The vehicle was described as an older white or gray truck. Investigators have not identified the make or model.

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Acadia Parish Deputies Release Description of Suspects

The victim provided investigators with descriptions of the two men believed to be involved.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both men were described as dark-complexioned and possibly Hispanic. They are believed to be in their mid-20s to early 30s.

The man who allegedly grabbed the girl was described as having black hair and three noticeable scratch marks on his left cheek.

As of the latest report, investigators had not identified or located either suspect.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson Urges Parents to Be Cautious

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the incident is a reminder that parents and families should take extra precautions when it comes to keeping children safe.

Gibson acknowledged that families often feel comfortable allowing children to walk to a friend’s house or spend time around their neighborhoods. However, he stressed that situations like this are a reminder that people need to remain aware of their surroundings.

Gibson emphasized the importance of taking additional steps to protect children, even in communities where residents generally feel safe.

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Anyone With Information Is Asked to Contact Acadia Parish Authorities

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen an older white or gray pickup truck matching the description, or who has information about the two men, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call –

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives: 337-788-8700

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: 337-789-8477