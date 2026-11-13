(Lafayette, LA) – Five years in prison and five years of supervised release were the sentence handed down by a federal judge this week for a 36-year-old Broussard man who pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

Often in the news, you may hear that a suspect is arrested, but then not necessarily learn about the progress of the case. In this case, the answer is that this person will spend time behind bars.

Michael Church of Broussard Will Serve Five Years in Prison for Child Porn

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Michael Church will spend five years in federal lockup. It was back in 2025 when federal investigators were working on a multi-state case involving the production and distribution of child pornography.

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Court papers show the investigators found a Telegram group chat in which one of the people with the handle “lbmpc” shared an image of a female child with her genitals showing.

Agents tracked down the account and learned it belonged to Michael Church of Broussard. As their investigation progressed, they executed a search warrant on Church’s house in October of 2025.

Investigating agents say Church admitted to the following:

Operating the “lbmpc” Telegram account

He sent that image reference above to the group in November 2024

One day after they executed the search warrant, Church was arrested on October 29, 2025. U.S. District Judge David Joseph handed down Church’s sentence at the Lafayette Federal Courthouse.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District, the investigation and prosecution of this case is part of Project Safe Childhood. This program brings together resources at all levels of government to fight the sexual exploitation of children.