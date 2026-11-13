Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, a former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter, was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to three life terms in prison and chemical castration after being convicted of raping multiple young boys, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Sentence

District Judge Kevin Kimball handed down the sentence. He described the case as the “worst case” of child sexual abuse he had seen. The district attorney’s office clarified that the castration will be chemical, not physical.

How the Case Developed

Williams was arrested in July 2024 by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began when a victim’s mother reported her child’s disclosure to police, and investigators later identified additional victims. Prosecutors said the victims were between the ages of 8 and 11. Some of the abuse occurred at New Roads fire stations where Williams volunteered, as well as at a business where he worked and at his home. He was also found to have a video on his cellphone showing a child performing a sexual act on him.

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Verdict and Prosecutors’ Statement

After a jury trial in October, jurors deliberated for about 40 minutes before convicting Williams on three counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of pornography involving juveniles. First-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence. Williams served as a part-time officer with the New Roads Police Department from October 2017 to May 2019.

District Attorney Tony Clayton, who filed the motion for castration, said, “The castration is another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes.” He added, “We hope the families know that justice was served here and have some comfort in knowing he will never be able to prey on any children again.”