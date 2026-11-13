(KTDY) – Times are changing, and shopping for what you need at home seems to be getting much easier, as stores are now beginning to offer you drone delivery services.

If you’ve kept up with technology in recent years, you could probably have guessed the day would come when a drone would drop off your order in your yard.

Now, one Walmart store in Louisiana is offering drone delivery, and some people on social media have mixed feelings about the service.

WBRZ reports that the Walmart store in Ponchatoula is the first in Louisiana to use drones to deliver orders to customers. The drone delivery service has been available since October through a partnership with Walmart and drone logistics company Wing Aviation.

Delivery Drone Service in Louisiana

Wing Aviation recently appeared before the city council and outlined how the drone delivery service will work. According to their presentation, the average delivery flight takes less than five minutes.

All drones are certified and meet government standards and regulations. Wing Aviation notes that while their drones are equipped with cameras for delivery purposes, they do not provide a live feed. So, for those worried about privacy, this should ease their anxiety.

The company operating the drones assures the council that the drones will not be any louder than delivery trucks entering neighborhoods and are designed to blend in with the natural sounds of communities.

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How do you feel about this delivery service? One, would you trust it, and how do you feel about a large drone hovering over your property or near your property? Personally, this does not bother me. I knew it was only a matter of time before drones were used for delivery, but I hope this doesn’t cost some delivery people their jobs.

Walmart Drone Service Locations

Drone delivery service from Walmart isn’t new; it’s been used in cities like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Charlotte. Now, we just wait for a Walmart store in Acadiana to offer this, and when they do, willl you be there waiting in your yard for the delivery?

I did find a video of a Walmart drone making a delivery on X, and you can see how it works HERE.