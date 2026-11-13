(Ville Platte, Louisiana) – Shots were reportedly fired in Ville Platte on Thursday afternoon, and now one private school is confirming what many were reporting on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, several people on social media reported hearing gunshots in Ville Platte at about the time schools were dismissing, and now a private school in the City of Ville Platte has confirmed that shots were indeed fired near its campus

Sacred Heart of Ville Platte reported on social media that they took appropriate measures Thursday afternoon after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the campus.

Shots Fired in Ville Platte

Many who reported hearing the gunshots Thursday in the city say that they were not far from Sacred Heart when they heard the gunshots, and now the school has confirmed what many parents reported on Facebook.

The school says students who were still on campus after dismissal were ushered into a safe place on campus, and that staff notified police immediately.

One Facebook post I saw reporting the gunshots on Thursday afternoon said the football team, who were on the field for practice, were rushed into the gym as soon as coaches heard what was happening near the campus in Ville Platte.

This comes after a shooting near Ville Platte High School in October that took the life of Deondra Thomas, 24, during the school’s homecoming festivities.

Gun Violence in Ville Platte

Since then, many in the Ville Platte community have called for an end to the gun violence in the Evangeline Parish city. In recent weeks, some on social media have reported seeing more deputies and State Police in Ville Platte as the violence has raged on.

If more information about the gunshots that rang out on Thursday afternoon in Ville Platte becomes available, we will provide an update here.

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Sacred Heart concluded their statement on social media about the scary incident with the following: “We are very thankful for their assistance and everyone’s safety”