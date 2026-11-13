A 24-year-old St. Mary Parish teacher has been arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with juveniles after school administrators reported inappropriate text messages with a student, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Arrest and Charge

Akeem Treyshaun Broussard, of New Iberia, was arrested in New Iberia on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. He was initially held in the Iberia Parish Jail before being taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Authorities said he is being held without bond.

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The case began Oct. 26, when administrators with the St. Mary Parish School Board contacted a school resource officer about a teacher who may have had inappropriate communication with a teen. After reviewing the evidence, the officer brought in sheriff’s detectives, who opened an investigation. Investigators said the messages were private texts sent during school hours and were sexual in nature. The name of the school where Broussard taught has not been released.

District Response and How to Report Concerns

St. Mary Parish Public Schools said it is aware of the arrest and allegations, and Superintendent Rachael Sanders confirmed that Broussard is no longer employed by the district. She emphasized that allegations of misconduct involving students will never be ignored or concealed. “The promise to keep our students safe means it is our responsibility to act—not to look the other way,” Sanders said.

The district asked that concerns about student safety and well-being be reported to school personnel, to law enforcement, or through its online anonymous reporting app.