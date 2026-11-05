New Wings and Pizza Spots Are Heading to Youngsville and Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – In this week’s edition of “As the Acadiana Business World Turns,” we have updates on a couple of new eateries coming to the area.

KOK Wings & Things Expands to Youngsville

KOK Wings & Things is adding another location. The Acadiana Advocate reported that the popular chicken wings restaurant will be opening its next location in a strip center near the Youngsville Sports Complex.

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The owners of KOK Wings & Things have leased the end-cap space in the building at 2600 Chemin Metairie Parkway. They expect construction to be complete by January 2027, with an opening shortly after.

Existing KOK Wings Locations

First opened in 2018, this will be the fifth location for KOK. Other locations include:

405 East University Ave. – Lafayette

3221 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy – Lafayette

616 South Lewis St., Suite H – New Iberia

1509 Government St. – Baton Rouge

KOK Wings & Things is best known for its large, fresh, non-frozen chicken wings marinated in house-made seasonings and tossed in a wide variety of custom signature sauces.

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Marco’s Pizza Coming to The Forum on Johnston Street

The other new dining spot coming to the area is Marco’s Pizza. The chain will open a Lafayette location on Johnston Street in The Forum development.

The exact address will be 4533 Johnston St., Suite 201, according to a building permit approved by Lafayette Consolidated Government. The site is next door to a Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The upcoming Lafayette location is projected to open in December 2026. Earlier this year, Marco’s opened a location in Youngsville at 1001 Savoy Road, Unit 6.

Marco’s Pizza Around Since 1978

Marco’s has more than 1,200 locations in more than 35 states and several other countries. Founded in 1978 by Italian immigrant Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco, Marco’s is known for fresh, handmade dough, proprietary tomato sauce, and their signature three-cheese blend. The brand leans heavily into authentic, old-world Italian flavors inspired by the founder’s upbringing in Italy.