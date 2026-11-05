It's Actually Rained Fish, Birds and Worms in Louisiana

You’ve probably heard someone say it’s raining cats and dogs when a Louisiana thunderstorm rolls through. But what if you looked outside and saw fish, birds, or giant clumps of worms falling from the sky?

As strange as that sounds, Louisiana has a history of some pretty bizarre weather-related incidents involving animals. We’re not talking about a few birds falling out of a tree or fish washing up along a riverbank. We’re talking about reports of thousands of birds, hundreds of fish, and even huge clumps of worms falling from the sky.

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Why Does It Sometimes Rain Fish, Birds, and Other Animals?

Believe it or not, there is an actual scientific explanation for at least some reports of animals falling from the sky.

The phenomenon is commonly called animal rain, and the explanation involves waterspouts and storm updrafts.

Waterspouts are rotating columns of air that form over water. Under the right conditions, powerful winds and rising air currents can lift small animals, including fish and frogs, into the atmosphere.

When the storm system moves over land and loses energy, those animals can eventually fall back to the ground.

READ MORE: 7 Most Dangerous Creatures Lurking Off Louisiana’s Coast

Louisiana Once Experienced a Strange Rain of Birds

One of the strangest incidents reportedly happened in Baton Rouge in December 1896.

According to historical newspaper accounts, residents woke up to what should have been an ordinary day. Instead, they discovered that thousands of dead birds had apparently fallen from the sky.

The reported collection included woodpeckers, ducks, catbirds, and several other types of birds.

According to countryroadsmagazine.com the number of birds was reportedly so large that they were scattered throughout the streets. One historical account even estimated that neighborhood children collected approximately 200 birds along National Avenue alone.

On April 26, 1930, residents of Winnfield reportedly witnessed another unusual shower of birds.

According to the Winn Parish Enterprise, thousands of birds suddenly began falling to the ground around 11 p.m. The reported event continued for approximately two hours.

Some of the birds were dead, while others were still alive but appeared too exhausted or weak to fly.

Thousands of Fish Reportedly Fell From the Sky in Marksville

Unslpash Via S Turby

On October 23, 1947, residents of Marksville reportedly experienced an unusual shower of fish.

According to theweathernetwork.com, the morning started out foggy but calm weather wise. People were going about their normal routines when a waitress reportedly rushed into a restaurant and announced that fish were falling outside.

By the time people made their way outdoors, the strange shower had apparently stopped.

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However, fish were scattered across streets and sidewalks in the area.

Even stranger, the fish weren’t all the same variety.

Reports identified several different species of fish, including largemouth bass, sunfish, minnows, and hickory shad. A Louisiana wildlife official reportedly confirmed that the fish were native to local waters.

Jennings Residents Were Caught in a Shower of Worms

On July 11, 2007, a Jennings woman named Eleanor Beal was walking across the street on her way to work when she noticed something strange falling from above.

At first, she thought it might be bird droppings coming from a large flock flying overhead.

Unfortunately, what she discovered was a bit worse.

It was worms.

According to a report from KPLC, Beal and a co-worker suddenly found themselves surrounded by large clumps of crawling worms falling from the sky.

A waterspout had been spotted approximately seven miles away shortly before the this happened, leading some to wonder whether the two events were connected.

However, no definitive explanation was ever decided upon for the strange worm shower.

Shreveport Once Had Green Peaches Falling From the Sky

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

On July 12, 1961, carpenters working on a roof in Shreveport reportedly found themselves being pelted with small green peaches.

According to a historical account published by Country Roads Magazine, the peaches were approximately the size of golf balls and appeared to fall from a dark cloud passing overhead.

The workers reportedly had to take cover as the strange objects came raining down.

Have you ever experienced anything like this? If so, let us know!