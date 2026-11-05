Two Shot While Sleeping as Gunfire Rips Through Lafayette Home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for a drive-by shooting that left two people injured after more than 30 gunshots were reportedly fired into a home while its occupants were sleeping.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning on Ambroise Street in Lafayette, according to a report from KLFY News 10.

Investigators say an unknown person or persons opened fire on the residence, striking two people who were inside the home asleep at the time.

More Than 30 Shots Fired Into Lafayette Residence

According to police, more than 30 rounds were fired at the home during the early morning shooting.

Two people inside the residence were struck by gunfire while they slept.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or details about the extent of their injuries.

Police have also not publicly identified any suspects or disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

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Lafayette Police Asking Public for Help Identifying Suspects

As the investigation continues, Lafayette Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about those responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Lafayette Police Department’s mobile app, the P3 TIPS app, or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) from a mobile phone.

All callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details will be provided as they become available.