Passenger Killed, Driver Hurt After Sentra Overturns in Iberia Parish

(Abbeville, LA) – A crash that happened early Tuesday morning on a Louisiana Highway claimed the life of an Abbeville woman in a rural part of Iberia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Monique Lavergne says officials have conducted a preliminary investigation of the crash. Troopers determined that the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 86 approaching Dumas Judice Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway.

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Troopers say the driver of the Sentra failed to negotiate a curve in Iberia Parish; the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned at around two o’clock Tuesday morning.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. Troopers have identified the victim of the crash as a 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed. Troopers say the passenger was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Lavergne says the person driving the vehicle was also not buckled up when the crash happened, and they were also thrown from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

While Lavergne says impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

Louisiana State Police officials remind everyone in a vehicle to buckle up.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.