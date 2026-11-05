First Lady Melania Trump To Attend LSU-Alabama Game With Major Scholarship News

(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) – The LSU and Alabama football game in Baton Rouge this weekend just got bigger after it was announced that First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance.

We’ll get to why she will be on the LSU campus in a bit, but I am sharing this with you, fans going to the game: if you thought traffic was difficult before, it may be even more congested, as additional security measures will be in place this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm on ABC, so if you are going to the huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium, plan to leave a bit earlier than you planned, as you could encounter more delays, as the First Lady will be on campus.

Earlier this week, it was annoucned that Melania Trump would be at LSU this weekend to make a huge announcement, and this is great news.

The First Lady’s office annoucned the following:

“First Lady Melania Trump and Louisiana State University have secured $5 million to establish a permanent endowment fund supporting Fostering the Future scholarships for LSU students who have experienced foster care.”

In 2021, Melania Trump established Fostering the Future, which helps secure scholarship opportunities at colleges and universities for people who have experienced foster care.

According to the First Lady’s website, several schools throughout the country now offer scholarships to students who went through Foster Care, and LSU is being added to the list of universities in the United States.

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It’s no secret: young people who go through foster care have to clear many hurdles, so I applaud what First Lady Melania Trump is doing to give them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and an education.

It will be interesting to see whether LSU elects to highlight the First Lady on the huge video screens in Tiger Stadium, and if I were a betting person, I’d bet she is featured once or twice throughout the game.

President Donald Trump is not scheduled to attend the LSU game this Saturday.