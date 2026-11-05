Lafayette's Ryker Breaux Vies For Stan Lee Super Kid Title

(Lafayette, LA) – A young Lafayette, Louisiana boy is competing against others from across the country to become one of the quarter-finalists in the Stan Lee Super Kid Contest.

Tough competition is underway as youngsters compete for a chance to walk away with the Super Kid title.

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Lafayette Boy Competing to Become Stan Lee’s Super Kid Revealed

The young man from Lafayette contending for the Super Kid title is Ryker Breaux. His mother, Nicole Duhon, says every vote counts, and right now they hope you’ll vote so Ryker can reach the quarterfinals.

If young Ryker wins it all, he’ll be featured in his own limited-edition comic book and get a trip to Comic-Con in Los Angeles, California.

Stan Lee Foundation Encourages Reading for All

This competition is part of the Stan Lee Foundation. Stan Lee was one of the most prolific comic creators of our time, and his foundation aims to help young people stay interested in literacy and the narrative arts. The Stan Lee Foundation aims to

the Foundation promotes literacy and the narrative arts, with a special focus on storytelling in all its forms, from traditional literature to the vibrant worlds of comic books and pop culture

How to Vote for Lafayette Native Ryker Breaux to Become Stan Lee’s Super Kid

If Ryker is going to have a shot at this competition, he will need our votes. Click this link to vote for Ryker. When people donate to the Stan Lee Foundation, one of the organizations that benefits is the Reading Is Fundamental program, which aims to continue working until every child can read.

The Reading Is Fundamental program is celebrating 60 years of helping children across our country learn to read. When it comes to the Stan Lee Foundation, all donations are DTCare program which is a 501c3 organization which allows contributions to be tax deductible.

Now, let’s get to voting!