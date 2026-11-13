On Monday, November 9, a major brawl broke out at the Chick-fil-A in Temple, located just steps away from Temple High School. According to KWTX, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. during the morning rush, prompting Temple Police officers to respond to the 600 block of North General Bruce Drive following reports of a disturbance.

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What Happened When Officers Made It To The Scene?

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with several individuals who confirmed they had been involved in a physical altercation inside the restaurant. During their initial response, Temple Police also determined that juveniles were involved in the incident, adding further concern given the location’s proximity to the high school campus right before the morning bell.

Has Anyone Been Arrested?

Since the incident, investigators have been actively reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant as well as cellphone video captured by bystanders. Officers are also continuing to interview witnesses to piece together what sparked the confrontation and identify everyone who took part. Temple Police confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time. Because this remains an active and ongoing investigation, officials have not released any additional details or names of those involved. We will continue to follow this developing story and keep the community updated as more information becomes available.