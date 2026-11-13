On December 3, City of Killeen offices and facilities will be closed due to the scheduled execution of Nidal Hasan, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. Parents of children enrolled in Killeen Independent School District also received a message informing them that there would be no school that day. The city’s announcement followed shortly afterward.

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What Happened That Day On November 5, 2009?

It was nearly 20 years ago, on November 5, 2009, when Nidal Hasan, an Army major, opened fire on soldiers at Fort Hood, killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others. It was an incredibly frightening and devastating time for our country, but especially for the Fort Hood community. Hasan was later court-martialed, convicted, and sentenced to death. Now, his execution by firing squad is scheduled to take place at the same military installation where he carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. military history.

Why Local Officials Are Closing Killeen City Offices and Schools Ahead of Nidal Hasan’s Execution

What happened that day left a lasting mark on our community and became a devastating moment in history for so many families. As for the reason behind the city’s closure, officials say the decision is intended to ensure precautionary measures are in place to support the continued safety of city employees and the public while the city monitors the circumstances surrounding the execution. City offices and facilities are expected to reopen on December 4.