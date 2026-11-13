To have a good movie, you must first have a good script. Movies don’t exactly live and die by their scripts, but it’s an important part of the process. But what if — and walk with us here — there was no script? What then?? Can you even have a movie at all? We’d say yes, because there are more movies out there that successfully tested this theory than you might think.

For every filmmaker who likes to chain themselves to their detailed screenplay, meticulously planning out every second of footage, there’s another freer spirit who enjoys the opposite tactic, allowing the movie to take shape as it’s being made. Oftentimes this is done by allowing the film’s cast to improvise their own dialogue, perhaps giving them certain beats or pieces of information their characters need to know or say, and otherwise trusting them to do their thing.

None of these movies are absolutely 100% improvised — that would be a real feat, and probably not the best way to make a coherent two-hour feature film people would actually enjoy — but all of them play with the concept of improvisation to varying degrees. Some of these films had treatments but no screenplays, others had rudimentary screenplays with empty space for the actors to fill in on their own, and still others were built entirely around the actors’ performances, the plot later coming clear in the edit. However they did it, all of these movies were made in the moment, the cast and the audience sharing in the surprise.

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