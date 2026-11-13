Over the last year, we’ve talked a lot about what restaurants need to come to Bell County. I may have mentioned CAVA more than necessary, but I genuinely love that restaurant. Even when I brought it up, I didn’t have a specific location in Bell County in mind. I just wanted one to open somewhere. However, there is a particular spot in Harker Heights where the old Church’s Chicken used to be. The location is 668 Knights Way, and that Church’s Chicken has been out of business for at least three years.

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The Old Church’s Chicken in Harker Heights Is Empty, and Locals Know Exactly What Should Replace It

I took to social media and asked a simple question: How would residents feel about something new moving into that particular building? As a resident, I believe something needs to fill that space. And if I can’t get everybody on board with bringing CAVA to the area, I still want to hear what my fellow residents think. Residents stated they want a Waffle House in that spot! And honestly, it makes all the sense in the world.

Read More: Killeen & Harker Heights Crave CAVA – Here’s Why

Harker Heights Residents Say the Vacant Church’s Chicken Spot Is Perfect for This 24/7 Diner

There are a couple of diners in Harker Heights and the surrounding area, but none close enough that I could see this location creating any real competition. And if we’re being honest, Knights Way already has coffee shops across the street from one another and even more just down the street. So, even if Waffle House ended up next door to another diner, who cares? Give the people what they want!

Fingers Crossed Waffle House Comes To Harker Heights

Not to mention, I love a good Waffle House experience. A 24-hour spot where you can get a good breakfast, pork sausages thicker than hockey pucks, and creamy grits with American cheese? Yes, please! I need all of that. And apparently, I’m not alone. Residents are saying the same thing! There has been no official announcement about what’s going to happen with this particular piece of real estate, but the residents certainly have some ideas about what they’d like to see there. Only time will tell!