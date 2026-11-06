The Unconditional Love of an Older Dog: Why Their Golden Years are the Best Years

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month!

Senior Dogs Are the Best!

Tasha Stevens

If you have been thinking about adopting a dog, might I suggest an older furry baby? There are so many reasons to adopt an older dog. Senior dogs have already gone through the puppy stage, so you have less worry about your home being destroyed. The dog is fully mature, so figuring out the ultimate size is no longer an issue. If you have a busy schedule, fostering or adopting a senior dog is perfect because they have less energy, require less exercise, and are thrilled with just sitting with you on the couch.

What Makes a Dog a Senior Dog?

Tasha Stevens

The designation of “senior” is usually dependent on the dog’s breed and size. Larger dogs tend to age faster than smaller dogs. Large dogs are considered senior dogs at the age of 6 or 7. Medium size dogs reach senior status between 7 and 9 years of age, and small dogs are considered senior by the age of 10.

Senior Dogs are Great Housemates!

Tasha Stevens

The majority of older dogs have already been housetrained and understand basic commands. That being said, if you should adopt an older dog without specific training, I am happy to tell you that old dogs CAN learn new tricks!

Old Dog’s Needs Mirror Old Human’s Needs

As we grow older, our needs change as our health issues change. The same is true for senior dogs. Like any new pet owner, senior dog pet owners need to understand that there will be more visits to the vet and more money spent on medication. Take care to examine the dog’s medical records so that it can receive proper care. As our dogs live longer, they can develop more health issues. I have had many rescue dogs over the years and the majority of them lived to be at least 14. They all passed away from different health issues.

Where Can You Adopt a Senior Dog?

Bell County Animal Shelter

Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center

City of Temple Animal Services

Killeen Animal Services

Central Texas SPCA

Emma’s Wish Senior Dog Rescue