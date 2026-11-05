Could a Small Texas Town Handle the Magic of a New Disney Resort?

Now hear me out, because I know the conversation about more businesses and establishments coming to Central Texas really ruffles some people’s feathers. But I think a Disneyland or Disney World somewhere in the Lampasas area would be amazing! I’ve spoken with residents throughout Central Texas, not necessarily Lampasas residents, because I don’t think everyone there would necessarily be on board with the idea. However, I’ve definitely talked with people throughout Central Texas about the possibility of building a Disney World in Lampasas.

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Could Disney Really Build a 3rd US Resort in Central Texas?

I know the first question is, “Why do you think that’s such a perfect location?” Well, there is so much land out there! And I understand that families have inherited plenty of that land over generations. But could you imagine the job opportunities something like that would create for Central Texas? Not to mention, the attraction itself would be unforgettable!

Why Disney Should Skip Florida’s Politics and Build in Lampasas, Texas

Of course, Disney is supposed to be the most magical place in the world. So why doesn’t Texas deserve something like that? As one of the largest states in the country, I feel like Texas should have some of the world’s biggest entertainment destinations and most famous attractions. We deserve it! We should have some of the largest buildings, major attractions, and some of the best food. Again, I’m not saying this is actually going to happen, but it’s an idea worth entertaining. Disneyland in Texas? I really like the sound of that!