Castle Football Player Makes a Young Newburgh Fan’s Dream Come True

When you were a little kid, did you have an obsession?

For my friend Mary-Katherine, it was the Titanic. For me, it was The Lion King. My own daughter has gone through a few. One of her biggest was JoJo Siwa.

When you’re little, even the smallest nod from someone you look up to can seem larger than life. JoJo never visited my daughter, but she was 10 feet tall and bulletproof whenever she wore that bow.

One little boy from Newburgh, who is a little bit obsessed with a local football player, got a really special surprise yesterday.

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This Little Castle Football Fan Has a Favorite Player

Tatum Winkler, son of Alex and Dylan Winkler, adores Castle football and one player in particular: Drew Nelson.

So much so that his mom, Alex, says he dresses up like Drew at home, gets his helmet and football out, and pretends he’s “Dreeeewww Nelson #18.” He also constantly asks questions like, “Does Drew Nelson eat his dinner?” and “Does Drew Nelson wear this?” That’s because they’ve been going to the football games, and Tatum hears Drew’s name called all the time.

A Mom’s Facebook Post Turned Into a Special Surprise

One day, Alex heard Tatum playing in his playroom and calling first downs. When she asked who he was pretending to be, he told her Drew Nelson.

She decided to share it on Facebook, saying that they had no idea who Drew or his family were, but that Drew definitely had a big fan in their house! Several Castle parents tagged the moms of players, and eventually, Drew’s mom, Kelly Nelson, reached out.

She thought it was so sweet and said Drew and some of the other boys wanted to surprise Tatum with a visit.

Drew Nelson & the Team Showed Up at Tatum’s House

Wednesday night, Drew and some of his Castle teammates showed up at the Winkler home for a surprise visit. Tatum was super surprised and a little shy at first. He couldn’t believe it!

Drew walked in and gave Tatum a hug. The boys also brought him a signed football, which Tatum played with all night.

Alex Winkler

His mom said that he’s been telling Mimi, Pawpaw, and everyone who has come over about his special visit.

Alex Winkler

Drew’s mom, Kelly, also posted that the video of Tatum dressing up like her son touched their family so much that Drew wanted to find him. She said that he’s always wanted a little brother and he’ll never forget that big hug.

I can see why Tatum admires Drew so much. Even with a big game on the line tonight, the high schooler and his friends took time to go make their biggest little fan’s day. That’s the kind of thing that makes an impression long after the final whistle.

Help us cheer on the Castle Knights as they hit the road to take on Bloomington South in the Regional Championship tonight.