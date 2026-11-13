If you love flowers, spring festivals, and a good excuse for a road trip, one of Indiana‘s prettiest celebrations could be getting even bigger in 2027.

The Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville celebrates Indiana’s official state flower, and after attracting more than 56,000 visitors to its single-day festival in 2026, organizers are hoping to expand the celebration into a full weekend.

Indiana Peony Festival Could Expand in 2027

According to INvue Noblesville, organizers presented their expansion plans during a November meeting of the Noblesville City Council, proposing a larger celebration for May 21 – 23, 2027.

While the full schedule and activities have not yet been announced, the potential expansion could give visitors more time to enjoy the festival and explore downtown Noblesville.

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More Than 56,000 People Attended in 2026

The numbers from this year’s festival are pretty impressive.

According to figures shared by INvue Noblesville, the 2026 Indiana Peony Festival brought approximately:

56,000 visitors

212 participating small businesses, including 48 downtown merchants

More than $3.5 million in estimated economic impact

Those numbers help explain why organizers are looking at making the festival an even bigger event.

Planning a Spring Road Trip to Noblesville?

For Southern Indiana residents who enjoy exploring festivals around the state, a full weekend of peonies, local businesses, and downtown activities could make Noblesville an appealing spring getaway.

The proposed expansion is reportedly still in the planning stages, so visitors should watch for official announcements about the final schedule, activities, and event details.

In the meantime, May 21 – 23, 2027, is a weekend worth keeping on the radar for flower lovers across the Hoosier State.