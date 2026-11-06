Dear Christmas Decoration Police: November is Fair Game

Every November, the same debate begins.

Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?

Some people insist that Christmas decorations shouldn’t make an appearance until the Thanksgiving leftovers have been put away. Others are ready to drag the tree out of storage the second Halloween ends.

And you know what? I’m not here to tell anyone how to live their life.

But I do have a few thoughts about why decorating for Christmas in November is perfectly acceptable.

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November Gets Dark Ridiculously Early

With daylight saving time ending, it’s practically nighttime by the time most of us get home from work.

If a few thousand twinkling lights make those long evenings a little more enjoyable, I say plug them in.

HannamariaH

Decorating Takes Time

Putting up the tree, untangling the Christmas lights, digging through boxes, and remembering where you stored everything last year is practically a part-time job.

Why spend an entire weekend decorating just to take it all down a few weeks later?

Christmas Decorations Make Everything Feel Cozier

There’s something about soft lights, festive decorations, and a cozy blanket that makes a cold November evening feel a little less miserable.

Read More: 7 Unwritten of Thanksgiving in the Midwest

Thanksgiving Isn’t Going Anywhere

Putting up a Christmas tree doesn’t mean you suddenly stop appreciating Thanksgiving.

You can eat turkey, enjoy pumpkin pie, and be thankful for everything in your life while a Christmas tree glows in the corner.

These things are not mutually exclusive.

We Could All Use a Little Extra Joy

Life is stressful enough without worrying about whether somebody thinks your Christmas decorations went up too early.

If decorating your house on November 1 makes you happy, decorate your house on November 1.

If you prefer to wait until December, that’s perfectly fine, too.

Personally, I think we should all spend a little less time policing other people’s holiday decorations and a little more time enjoying whatever makes this season special.

Now, somebody pass me the Christmas lights.