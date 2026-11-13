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Why Michigan Still Bans Drones For Tracking Deer - Even Dead Ones
By Scott Clow,10 days ago
Ever hike through the woods in Michigan to check out a “perfect” spot for a deer stand, only to find it overlooks absolutely nothing? I get why using a drone for this is tempting, but where does Michigan draw the line?
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Can Michigan Hunters Scout Land With a Drone?
Want to see clearings or stand sites before deer season? Fine, if the flight is legal and you don’t pursue or harass wildlife. But using a drone to follow deer or tip off a hunter? That’s another story. Michigan law prohibits using drones to “take” game or fish, and “take” includes following or pursuing, not just shooting. It applies to turkeys and other game, too.
Can a Drone Find a Wounded Deer in Michigan?
Shoot a deer and want to use a drone to track it? Still no. Say you make a legal shot, lose the blood trail, and want to bring that deer home. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a drone search for wounded or dead game still counts as a “take,” even after hunting hours. But you can use a dog under state rules. A drone? No.
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That dog-versus-drone difference is what Mike Yoder of Drone Deer Recovery wants to change. He says drones can help find deer before the meat goes to waste. Michigan says its ban protects fair chase and wildlife. Yoder and Pacific Legal Foundation went to court, arguing that the ban also prevents him from sharing the location of a downed animal.
The Sixth Circuit disagreed in 2025. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case in June 2026. Michigan’s Lower Peninsula Management Initiative recommended recovery drones, and yet the ban remains. For now, scout the terrain from above before the hunt and keep those boots handy for tracking.Click here to view photo gallery