The Grinch might have a heart that’s two sizes too small, but he’s bringing some BIG holiday fun to Newburgh this November!

The Annual Grinch Fun Run is returning to historic downtown Newburgh on Saturday, November 21, 2026, inviting runners, walkers, and families to kick off the Christmas season with a little exercise and plenty of holiday spirit.

Hosted by Historic Newburgh, Inc., the event takes participants through the town’s charming downtown and riverfront area.

Download the WGBF-FM Mobile App Now

Grinch Fun Run Offers Something for the Whole Family

And yes, the Grinch himself is expected to make an appearance! Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite Christmas or Grinch-inspired outfits, and the town’s resident Grinch will be available for photos and a little holiday mischief along the course. Every registered participant will also receive a custom event T-shirt.

Whether you’re an experienced runner, prefer a leisurely walk, or have little ones who want to join the fun, there are several ways to participate.

The event includes:

5K Run/Walk: A timed 5K for runners and walkers

1-Mile Walk: A shorter option for participants who prefer a more relaxed pace.

Kids Dash: A 25-yard dash beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State and Water Streets.

The main race begins at 9 a.m., with the start and finish line located on Water Street in front of Marida.

Temporary Road Closures Expected in Downtown Newburgh

The Town of Newburgh is advising residents and motorists to prepare for temporary traffic restrictions during the event.

Portions of Water Street and the French Island Trail may be affected by road closures and limited access while runners and walkers are on the course.

Residents along the race route may also experience temporary restrictions when enter or leaving their properties.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and should consider alternate routes while watching out for participants and volunteers throughout the morning.

How to Register for the Newburgh Grinch Fun Run

There’s still time to join the holiday fun!

Participants can register online through RunSignup.

Additional event information and updates are available through Historic Newburgh and the official Facebook event.

Whether you’re running a 5K, walking along the riverfront, or cheering from the sidelines, the Grinch Fun Run is a festive way to welcome the Christmas season in Newburgh.