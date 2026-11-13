I came across the COOLEST video yesterday of a home in Indiana that looks like a literal time capsule. Perfectly maintained, and it was even furnished with original pieces collectors die for!

Unique homes with personality are top tier to me, and among those are always Mid-Century style. The sleek lines, the colors, the futuristic fixtures, the built-in gadgets, and nods to nature make every space feel one of a kind.

And a lot of them are! Like this 2,944 sq. ft. listing at 920 Southview Dr. in Homecraft, Indiana, right outside of Indianapolis, that was built in 1950. Surrounded by nature and absolutely beautiful. For your viewing pleasure, this is the first half of the walkthrough video I found:

That basement is INCREDIBLE! The views through the windows are pretty spectacular too. Here is the Zillow description:

Truly one of a kind: 4 bed/3 full bath, single owner, Mid-Century Modern gem on a quiet street near popular Homecroft! The epitome of functional space, natural light, and livability. Main level features include great room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, and dining room, all that are illuminated by abundant amounts of natural light. Upper level includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, recreation room with pool table, and a versatile bonus room. Walkout basement features an additional living room with fireplace and another large room with laundry hookups and plenty of space for storage. A huge, open outdoor patio extends off of the dining room on the main level.

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Here’s the second half of the house tour:



How in the world is this incredible home only listed at $350,000? There will be a bidding war for sure. I love that the sellers are willing to leave the fabulous furniture behind for the right price. I feel like they need to make whoever moves in sign a contract that says they won’t mess too much with it. NO graywashing or replacing the teal toilet!

Would you love to live in a house like this? I know I sure would!