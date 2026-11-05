Win Tickets to the 92nd Annual Hadi Shrine Circus 🎪🤡

Just Cannot Wait to See the Circus

I’ve never been to a circus of any kind, but the Hadi Shrine Circus might convince me to give it a try. I’m considering bringing my younger siblings; I bet my little brother, especially, will love the motorcyclist and the animals. Personally, I’m looking forward to the death-defying acrobatics. Watching them swing through the air, leap, catch, hopefully not fall. I hope to see you at the 92nd Annual Hadi Shrine Circus Show!

The circus brings in performers each year to keep the show fresh, so there’s always something new to see.

Showtimes

The 92nd Annual Hadi Shrine Circus is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville over Thanksgiving weekend!

Here’s when you can catch the show:

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.

Friday, November 27 at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 29th at 3 p.m.

Hadi Shrine Circus / Gray Loon Marketing

Spectacles

Get ready for a lineup packed with daring stunts, incredible talent, and plenty of excitement!

Ari Steeples : A third-generation bear trainer and ringmaster bringing exotic animal acts to the show.

: A third-generation bear trainer and ringmaster bringing exotic animal acts to the show. Alexander Petrov: This performer takes things upside-down, drinking, juggling, and eating while inverted before casually riding a motorcycle on a high wire!

This performer takes things upside-down, drinking, juggling, and eating while inverted before casually riding a motorcycle on a high wire! Bobo and Banga, the Sylla Brothers: These daredevils take on incredible jumps inside the WHEEL OF DEATH.

These daredevils take on incredible jumps inside the WHEEL OF DEATH. Tim Dyson: Get ready for a thrilling FMX motorcycle stunt performance.

Get ready for a thrilling FMX motorcycle stunt performance. The Globe of Death: Five motocross riders take on this heart-pounding stunt inside a globe with no way out.

Five motocross riders take on this heart-pounding stunt inside a globe with no way out. The Cortes Family: This world-renowned family takes to the flying trapeze.

This world-renowned family takes to the flying trapeze. Hadi Shrine Funsters: The hometown clowns are ready to bring plenty of laughs to the big top!

It’s a dazzling lineup with something to keep the whole family entertained.

Hadi Shrine Circus / Gray Loon Marketing

Tickets

Ready to see the show? Tickets start at $17 each.

You can purchase tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, located at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Evansville. The office is open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. CT.

Tickets are also available at several other locations listed here.

Prefer to buy online? You can also grab your seats through Ticketmaster!