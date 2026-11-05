This Adoptable Kitten Turns Every Moment Into Playtime

The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) in Evansville has pets of all shapes and sizes. Or, as Executive Director Kendall Paul likes to say when she stops by the studio on Thursdays, “all makes and models, and all certified pre-owned.” They also have them of all ages, from puppies and kittens that are weeks old to dogs and cats that have been around for a while. So there is an excellent likelihood that the VHS will have a pet that fits your lifestyle!

Meet Our VHS Pet of the Week

At just 5 months old, Parris is a boisterous little guy with energy to spare and a personality that’s every bit as big as his appetite for fun! He loves racing through tunnels, chasing cat wands, and pouncing on anything that makes noise.

This goofy boy has a one-track mind when it comes to having a good time, and he’s always ready to turn an ordinary moment into a full-blown play session. He’d thrive in a home that can keep up with his active lifestyle, whether that’s through plenty of interactive playtime or a feline friend who can match his enthusiasm.

Vanderburgh Humane Society

For just $100, Parris is ready to bring entertainment, laughter, and plenty of playful antics to his forever home. If your household could use a little extra excitement, this energetic goofball might be just the kitten you’ve been waiting for!

More About the Vanderburgh Humane Society

The VHS was founded in 1957 to protect homeless animals, intervene for animals in abusive environments, and provide community education to encourage prevention of animal abuse and pet overpopulation. Located in Evansville, Indiana, the VHS serves as a surrender and adoption agency for unwanted pets. The VHS receives no tax-based funding whatsoever. Therefore, it depends on the generosity of the corporate community and the public at large to continue, and hopefully expand, the much-needed services it offers.