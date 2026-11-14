Getty Stock / ThinkStock

If you would rather spend your time around Thanksgiving enjoying family than working hours in the kitchen, we found several ways to have all the turkey and side dishes you want, without the stress and mess.

Let Someone Else Handle the Turkey

We’ve got several restaurants taking to-go orders for Thanksgiving meals, but you’ll want to get your orders in now, because some deadlines are just days away.

Franchesco’s Has Individual and Family Packages

Franchesco’s Ristorante is selling complete Thanksgiving meal packages, including turkey, all the sides, and two pumpkin pies for $299.99, along with individual to-go dinners for $32.99.

READ MORE: 6 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near Rockford

If you’re looking for a dine-in experience on Thanksgiving, Franchesco’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a traditional holiday meal, but reservations are required.

For more information about dine-in or carry-out meals, call 815-229-0800 extension 1. For to-go orders, you must call by November 23.

Mary’s Market Sizes Meals for Any Thanksgiving Table

Mary’s Market will be taking orders through Friday, November 20, with pickup available on Wednesday, November 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individual Thanksgiving dinners can be ordered through Mary’s Market East State, Perryville, and Roscoe cafes. Dinners for 4-6 people and 8-10 people can be picked up through Mary’s Market Catering located at 4431 E. State Street in Rockford.

Cracker Barrel’s Heat-and-Serve Option

At Cracker Barrel, there are many food choices for their heat-and-serve meals, with options that serve 4-6 people or a larger feast that feeds 8-10. Meal packages start at $119.99 and include a Holiday Ham dinner, Prime Rib dinner, and the traditional Turkey dinner.

Side options include dressing, gravy, mac and cheese, cranberry relish, green beans, sweet yeast rolls, pies, and beverages. Pick-up for heat-and-serve meals will run November 21 to 29, with a 12-hour notice for orders through their website or app.

Golden Corral’s Whole Turkey Meal

The Golden Corral Holiday Feast serves 6 to 8 people and includes your choice of Roasted Turkey, Holiday Ham, or Bone-in Pork Roast, plus all the traditional side dishes, rolls, and a whole pie.

Orders must be made at least 72 hours in advance, with prices starting at $149.99 for the Whole Roasted Turkey Meal, $159.99 for the Holiday Glazed Ham Meal, and $169.99 for the Holiday Bone-In Pork Roast Meal.

Click here to view photo gallery