Living in the Rockford area, we are lucky to have many great restaurants to choose from, but every once in a while, one of our local restaurants gets a special recognition that deserves some attention. This time, the spotlight is shining on Plume.

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Rockford Restaurant in the Spotlight

I’ve never worked in the restaurant business, but I know that it’s a tough gig, and I’m not just talking about waiting tables or slinging drinks. I’m talking about owning a restaurant, too.

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Sadly, a lot of restaurants in America fail in the first year, so when you see a locally owned place pass that hurdle and get recognized as one of the best restaurants in Illinois, it deserves to be celebrated!

Plume Makes Rockford Proud

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Plume yet, this recognition might be the perfect excuse to put it on your dining-out bucket list.

Travel With Me, a Chicago-based social media platform, just named Plume one of the 50 best restaurants in Illinois for 2026, and it’s included with some pretty impressive dining destinations… AND it was the only one in Rockford to make the list!

Plume is located at 1132 Auburn Street, in the same building as the former Der Rathskellar restaurant. Husband-and-wife team Lia Pennacchi and Chase Williams, bought the building and opened Plume in June 2024, but before that, the couple had spent years working in the restaurant industry.

Pennacchi and Williams had always dreamed of owning a restaurant that would bring something different to the Rockford area while honoring the Pennacchi family’s Italian heritage… And that’s how Plume was born.

What Can Diners Expect at Plume?

If you’re picturing Plume as a typical Italian restaurant with only pastas, red sauce, and meatballs on the menu, get ready to be delighted.

Plume’s menu features handmade pasta and recipes that put a creative spin on traditional Italian favorites, and the offerings change throughout the year depending on what fresh ingredients are available.

Plume’s placement among Illinois’ 50 best restaurants is a pretty big accomplishment, especially considering the restaurant only opened in 2024.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to try somewhere new for your next date night or dinner out, support local, and give Plume some love.