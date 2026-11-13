Kindergarten is about so much more than learning ABCs and counting to 123, and Mrs. Oswald from Lathrop Elementary in Rockford is making sure her students exceed far beyond that!

Congratulations to Jenny Oswald from Lathrop Elementary, she’s our brand-new Teacher of the Week! We surprised her with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, money to spend at WM Day Spa Salon, and a tote filled with gift cards & goodies from Benassi Family Dentistry.

97 ZOK

Rockford Teacher Makes a Big Difference in Her Kindergarten Classroom

Courtney Williams, whose daughters are in Mrs. Oswald’s class this year, nominated her with this sweet letter!

“My daughters are in Mrs. Oswald’s Kindergarten class and they have grown more than I can even express in just a few short months. Mrs. Oswald is kind and fair, she goes out of her way to make every student feel seen and feel special. Since starting kindergarten, I’ve watched my girls learn how to regulate their emotions, follow directions, encourage and cheer for others, work hard, be respectful, and so much more.”

READ MORE: Oregon Elementary Teacher Makes Every Student Feel Special

(Read the rest of the letter below!)

“The lessons Mrs. Oswald takes the time to teach go beyond ABC and 123, which she also teaches in a fun and engaging way. Every single day, my kids wake up excited to go to school, excited to learn, and excited to see their teacher. Mrs. Oswald absolutely deserves to be teacher of the week!”

The moment we walked into her classroom, we could feel the love and good energy radiating from her students. This is the kind of teacher we all hope our kids have one day! Congrats to Mrs. Oswald.

Nominate your teacher below & listen to Mrs. Oswald’s 97ZOK interview!

<br/>

TOTW Interview – Jenny Oswald