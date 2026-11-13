The parents of this poor woman from Wisconsin must’ve been out partying when they named here, because her name made her destined for failure.

This Wisconsin Woman’s Name Matches Her Recent Arrest

One of the most important things you do with your child when they are born is name them. If you give them a bad name, that will haunt them for the rest of their life. When you name your daughter Tequila, she is destined to become a big drunk. You know she got made fun of in school all the time. This suspect did get arrested for OWI, but luckily she didn’t hurt anyone or herself. So, next time you’re getting to name a child, be very careful with your choice.

READ MORE: When This Man From Illinois Was Busted The Police Discovered Seven Warrants Out For His Arrest

According to Fox 6 Milwaukee…

A Milwaukee woman, whose first name is Tequila, was arrested and charged with OWI after authorities say she was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Filosoff

If the name that your parents gave you at birth was what determined your life course, there are many people who would immediately commit an epic fail. For example, there is a woman in Milwaukee who’s parents named her tequila. Not a great destiny for a young woman. Recently, she was arrested for an OWI. She got caught driving the wrong way down a local highway. When the police finally pulled her over, the suspect was wasted. They also found an open bottle of tequila. Since, Tequila is here first name, it’s only fitting she got arrested with one.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?