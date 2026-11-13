Hockey is a fun sport to watch and the best way to experience it is live and in person. Luckily, there are plenty of professional, semi pro, minor league, and Jr hockey teams to follow in Illinois.

Pro, Semi Pro, Minor League, And Jr Hockey Teams To Follow In Illinois

I’m a huge fan of hockey. Let’s be honest, it’s been a long time since the Chicago Blackhawks were any good. They had an amazing run back in the 2010s, but since then they’ve been terrible. I can’t even watch them on TV. Luckily, there are many other hockey options in Illinois. Of course, we have the IceHogs right here in Rockford. The smaller rinks always have a magical atmosphere for fans. Plus, going to a minor league arena is more like an experience than just a normal game. It’s funny because most kids seem to enjoy the game too.

READ MORE: There Are Thirteen High Schools In Illinois That Cancelled Their 2026 Boys Varsity Football Seasons

According to Enjoy Illinois…

Illinois has a strong minor league hockey presence, with teams in both the American Hockey League and Southern Professional Hockey League.

Here is a list of professional, semi pro, minor league, and junior hockey teams that you’ll find in Illinois…

Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Chicago

Rockford IceHogs (AHL) Rockford

Chicago Wolves (AHL) Rosemont

Bloomington Bison (ECHL) Bloomington

Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) Peoria

Quad City Storm (SPHL) Moline

Chicago Steal (USHL) Geneva

Springfield Blues (NAHL) Springfield

Peoria Mustangs (NA3HL) Peoria

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them