What's Really Going On at This Rockford Restaurant?

If you’ve been craving a big bowl of pho from a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Rockford, you might want to check on its status before making the drive.

What’s Going On at Pho 815?

Recently I’ve noticed a lot of chatter about Pho 815, the Vietnamese restaurant located at 7437 E. State Street in the What’s Happening in Rockford, IL Facebook group, and it has nothing to do with the food served there.

It has to do with this:

Nichole Dent via Facebook

A sign posted on the restaurant’s door states that its business certificate of registration has been revoked, but what exactly does that mean?

Some commenters say the sign has been hanging on the door for at least three weeks. Others say that the restaurant is still operating despite the notice. Obviously, this raises some big questions.

Is Pho 815 temporarily closed? Is it still serving customers? What does a revoked business registration certificate mean for the future of Pho 815?

Why Would Illinois Revoke a Business Registration Certificate?

This isn’t simply a notice about a restaurant’s regular business license.

The certificate referenced in the notice is connected to the Illinois Department of Revenue and a business’s registration for collecting and paying state taxes.

According to Illinois law, the Department of Revenue can revoke a certificate of registration if a business fails to file required tax returns or pay taxes, fees, penalties or interest that are due.

The state does not disclose the private tax circumstances behind an individual business’s registration status, so we don’t know for sure that’s what happened at Pho 815.

Google Street View

What Does This Mean for Pho 815?

In general, businesses must be in compliance with the Illinois Department of Revenue, or have a department-approved payment plan, to legally continue operating.

Could Pho 815 reopen if its registration issues are resolved? Potentially, yes.

Do you remember when notices like the one currently in Pho 815’s window were spotted in the windows of Rockford-area Beef-a-Roos several months ago? Those restaurants were able to resume operations after the situation was addressed… but they did end up closing shortly after.

Let’s hope Pho 815’s story doesn’t end the same way Beef-a-Roo’s did earlier this year.