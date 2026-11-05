Missouri Earthquake Simulation Shows Up to 40 Seconds of Shaking

There have been several simulations over the years about what would happen if the New Madrid Fault unleashed a major quake event. Most focus on the magnitude, but I’ve found a USGS study that reveals something else – how long Missouri would experience a violent shaking.

Many years ago, the USGS ran a simulation of a hypothetical 7.7 magnitude quake along the New Madrid Fault. There is one detail in their report that I have not seen anyone mention. Here’s the exact wording from the USGS (I’ve added emphasis):

“These seismic waves, trapped by the softer sedimentary rock in the Rift and Embayment and amplified by the softer sediments above, cause the duration of long-period shaking to be about 30–45 seconds in some areas”.

Think about that for a second. A magnitude 7.7 New Madrid Fault quake would send an initial jolt at the beginning and the resulting shaking of the Earth beneath your feet could last nearly a minute. If you’re inside a building, that would be a terrifying period of time where you’d hopefully be able to duck under something sturdy to avoid falling items which would likely include many roofs.

This is why I plead with anyone who’ll listen to me that everyone in southeastern Missouri needs an emergency plan and supplies if possible. You don’t know if transportation will be possible for emergency services to reach you which would mean you’d need to have access to water and non-perishable food for days if not weeks. It’s possible that this USGS New Madrid event will not happen in our lifetime or it could happen tomorrow – or today. Be prepared and you won’t have to worry when your life would depend on it.