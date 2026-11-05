Missouri Considering GPS Device to Slow Down Speeders?

Sure, Missouri has posted speed limits that laws require you to obey or potentially suffer to consequences, but what about devices that force speeders to slow down? There’s a bill in Missouri that recommends that possibility.

This topic ended up on my radar when I saw a new article shared by the Wall St Journal about states that either have or are considering deploying GPS devices in vehicles to reduce their speed automatically. Missouri is on that list.

I did some digging and found that what they’re referring to is Missouri House Bill 3317. Here’s the exact wording from the Missouri Legiscan site:

“Allows for the installation of intelligent speed assistance devices in lieu of driver’s license revocation for certain traffic offenses”

What this would do is give judges the option of requiring offending drivers to use Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) devices in their vehicle instead of taking their license away for a period of time. This digital device monitors your speed and once you reach the limit, it will stop accelerating even if you mash down the gas pedal.

Before you get all bent out of shape about Missouri locking down your vehicle, the Missouri House doesn’t show any new movement on this bill since April. It’s not currently on the Missouri House calendar or scheduled for a hearing. That doesn’t mean it won’t move forward at some point, but there’s no indication that it has momentum now.

Let’s be clear that this doesn’t mean all vehicles in Missouri would have an ISA device required. It would only be deployed in repeat speeding offenders. Do you feel this is justice or a privacy overreach? We’ll see what happens if this bill gets new activity toward becoming a law.