Looking for Love in Rockford? This Dating Event Might Be for You

I might be in a relationship with an incredible guy, but I have quite a few single friends who feel like they’ve exhausted all their options when it comes to dating around Rockford.

At some point, you’ve swiped through the apps, you’ve seen the same faces, and you’re probably starting to wonder if there’s anyone new left to meet around Rockford.

Well, I came here to tell you that there’s an event worth checking out if you’re single and looking to meet someone new.

97 ZOK

Rockford Singles, Tired of Dating Apps? Something New Is Coming to Town

Big Timber Axe Throwing & Bar and She Hive 815 are hosting a singles speed dating event on Saturday, December 5th, and they’re putting a little twist on it!

Read More: Rockford’s She Hive 815’s Mission To Empower & Connect

Instead of spending another Saturday night scrolling through dating apps and having no luck on a match, you’ll get to meet other singles in person, enjoy a drink and finish the afternoon with some axe throwing.

This is a fun, relaxed way to meet a bunch of new friends, potential partners, and show your axe throwing skills! The event is open to men and woman ages 25-40, and tickets include a drink, 30 minutes of axe throwing, and speed dating with other singles.

Read More: A Really Cool Hangout Spot in Downtown Rockford

It starts around 2pm, so there’s plenty of time to mingle, hangout, and get home at a reasonable hour! And if you don’t meet someone? At least you got out of the house, put yourself out there, and met some new people!

Sometimes you just have to put the dating apps down and give meeting someone in real life a shot! It might sound scary, but you have nothing to lose. Get more details on this speed dating event here.