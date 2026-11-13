Missoula Lawmakers Elected To Top Montana House Democratic Positions

Just three years ago, Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr was at the center of a national controversy after Republican lawmakers voted to bar her from the House floor for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session.

At the time, Zephyr was relegated to working from a bench just outside the House floor. Now, she’s moving into a leadership role within the Montana House Democratic caucus.

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Montana Democrats Elect First Transgender or Nonbinary State Party Leader

Wednesday, Democrats elected Zephyr, who represents Missoula, as one of three minority whips in the House. But that wasn’t the only historic moment in Helena.

Rep. SJ Howell, also of Missoula, was elected as the new minority leader. According to Advocate, Howell is the first transgender or nonbinary person to lead a state legislative party in America.

The election of these two lawmakers shows just how much has changed since they first arrived at the Capitol. Back in April 2023, both Howell and Zephyr spoke out against a proposed ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

It was Zephyr, however, who made national headlines after telling lawmakers on the House floor that those who supported the proposed bill would have “blood” on their hands.

Photo Credit: Montana Legislature Archives//Canva

Montana House Controversy Led to Zephyr Being Removed From Floor Debates

That’s when House Speaker Matt Regier said Zephyr wouldn’t be recognized on the House floor unless she apologized. After days of protests and a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, the Republican-controlled House voted to bar her from the House floor for the remainder of the session.

Zephyr was still allowed to vote remotely, but she was no longer permitted to participate in floor debates. Instead, she had to work from a bench just outside the House chamber.

Photo Credit: Montana Legislature Archives//Canva

Republicans Retain Majority in Montana House

Now, three years later, Zephyr has been elected to help lead the very caucus that was at the center of that fight with Republican leadership.

Celebrating the new team on social media Wednesday, Zephyr wrote, “We have an incredible leadership team, and are ready to get to work for Montana!”

Republicans continue to hold the majority in the Montana Legislature, with lawmakers electing Rep. Katie Zolnikov of Billings as House speaker, Rep. Mike Vinton of Billings as speaker pro tempore, and Rep. Tom Millett of Marion as majority leader.