You know, we all make mistakes from time to time. In some unfortunate cases, those mistakes happen to turn into… well, actual cases.

And I don’t mean violent crime or active warrants; we’re talking about fines.

Now, those paying on fines will have an opportunity to have them lowered with an act of generosity.

Municipal Court Canned Food Day

The City of Great Falls is giving defendants “who are making monthly payments on fines” the option to bring in canned food in place of December’s monthly payment.

Talk about turning a negative into a positive, am I right?

“For ten donated non-perishable food items, a month’s payment (max of $50.00) will be credited towards total fines owed,” the City of Great Falls said in a statement.

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“Regardless of the number of cans brought in, the maximum amount that will be credited on Canned Food Day is one month’s payment.”

The Great Falls Community Food Bank will be accepting the donations.

Now, this is awesome and there’s lots to love about it, but there are some exceptions to this event.

Who Can’t Participate in Canned Food Day?

Like we said, there are some exceptions and some individuals won’t be able to participate. That includes people who are behind on fines, paying only restitution, are in collections, have an active warrant, have a deferred prosecution agreement, or who are completing community service.

It’s important to note that if donate and are uneligible, the donated food will not be returned. And that’s not the worst thing, right? At the end of the day – it’s all about helping our community.

You can learn more about the Municpal Court Canned Food Day HERE.