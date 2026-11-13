You might have thoughts of sugar plumbs dancing in your head right now, but the planning committee with the World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale in Montana are already thinking boots and concerts for the spring of 2027 in the month of May.

via GIPHY

The annual event in the eastern town of Montana will come alive for the “Cowboy Mardi Gras” from May 13-16, 2027, at the fairgrounds. To help get everyone in the mood for the 3 big days of rodeo, two major country acts will be gracing the stage to get things rolling on opening day at the Pendleton Whisky Kick Off Party.

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Annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Announce Country Acts for 2027

Fans of country music and rodeo will come together to kick of the annual sale in Miles City with the Pendleton Whisky Party, which features Chirs Young to headline the evening.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Young, a multi-platinum artist with 14 No. 1 singles, will bring hits like “Famous Friends,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Gettin’ You Home” to the annual kickoff party. Young is member of the Grand Ole Opry and has been in the country music business for nearly two decades.

90’s Legends Will Take the Stage with Young at Bucking Horse Sale in Miles City

Concert goers will also be treated to another big act from the country music scene as legendary band Blackhawk will bring 90’s favorites alive for the evening. Founding members Henry Paul and Dave Robbins will be performing favorites such as “Goodbye Says It All” and “Every Once in a While”.

Michael Smith, Getty Images

The band has over 7 million record sales with 12 top 10 hits over their career. Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday November 16, 2027, at the events website here.