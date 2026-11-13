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10 Great Falls Area Veterans Named To 2026 Governor's Veteran Commendation
By JD,9 days ago
Across Montana on Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state, and of course right here in Great Falls with the Montana Veterans Memorial Association. Governor Greg Gianforte was also part of ceremonies, stopping in Lincoln to honor the first recipient of the 2026 Governor’s Veteran Commendation."Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte honoring Zachery Muse with the 2026 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation in Lincoln"
During the award presentation to Lincoln resident and U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Muse, the Governor also announced the 77 Montana veterans who would be receiving the award for the 2026 year; 10 of those veterans are from the Great Falls area.
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Great Falls Area Veterans Receive 2025 Governor’s Commendation Earlier This Year
This past summer, Governor Gianforte visited Great Falls to bestow the Veterans Commendation Award to 9 recipients at the Montana Veterans Memorial.
The award, begun in 2011, is presented to those that “have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their communities“.
In those 15 years, the Governor “has recognized 230 Montana veterans whose leadership, service, and sacrifice exemplify the very best of our state“.
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The award accepts nominations for veterans from across Montana, with the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation members selecting from the list for presentation the following year.
Great Falls Area Veterans Will Be Honored at Ceremony in 2027 with Governor
Recipients of the award in Great Falls will be presented a certificate and state flag at a ceremony to honor them at the Montana Veterans Memorial in 2027. In total 10 residents of Cascade County and Great Falls will be honored.
This year’s 2026 recipients of the Governor’s Veterans Commendation award are:
- Dana Darko of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1973 – 2004
- Starnell Darko of Great Falls – U.S. Army Reserves, 1978 – 2013
- Andy D. Franks of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1994 – 2015
- Carol Gruwell of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1970 – 1981
- Bryon Gustafson of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2002 – 2007
- Wally McManigle of Belt – U.S. Army, 1969 – 1970
- Duane C. Mechels of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1955 – 1960
- Edward K. Olson of Great Falls – U.S. Marine Corps, 1966 – 1970
- Douglas Otto of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1990 – 1995; Montana Air National Guard,1995 – 2021
- Michael Thorne of Sun River – U.S. Army, 2006 – 2014
To view the entire list of the 77 veterans receiving the commendation for 2026, visit the state’s website here.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery