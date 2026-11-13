Across Montana on Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state, and of course right here in Great Falls with the Montana Veterans Memorial Association. Governor Greg Gianforte was also part of ceremonies, stopping in Lincoln to honor the first recipient of the 2026 Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

mt.gov

"Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte honoring Zachery Muse with the 2026 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation in Lincoln"

During the award presentation to Lincoln resident and U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Muse, the Governor also announced the 77 Montana veterans who would be receiving the award for the 2026 year; 10 of those veterans are from the Great Falls area.

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Great Falls Area Veterans Receive 2025 Governor’s Commendation Earlier This Year

This past summer, Governor Gianforte visited Great Falls to bestow the Veterans Commendation Award to 9 recipients at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

Montana Veterans Memorial via Facebook

The award, begun in 2011, is presented to those that “have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their communities“.

Montana Veterans Memorial via Facebook

In those 15 years, the Governor “has recognized 230 Montana veterans whose leadership, service, and sacrifice exemplify the very best of our state“.

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The award accepts nominations for veterans from across Montana, with the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation members selecting from the list for presentation the following year.

Great Falls Area Veterans Will Be Honored at Ceremony in 2027 with Governor

Recipients of the award in Great Falls will be presented a certificate and state flag at a ceremony to honor them at the Montana Veterans Memorial in 2027. In total 10 residents of Cascade County and Great Falls will be honored.

Montana Veterans Memorial via Facebook

This year’s 2026 recipients of the Governor’s Veterans Commendation award are:

Dana Darko of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1973 – 2004

Starnell Darko of Great Falls – U.S. Army Reserves, 1978 – 2013

Andy D. Franks of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1994 – 2015

Carol Gruwell of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1970 – 1981

Bryon Gustafson of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2002 – 2007

Wally McManigle of Belt – U.S. Army, 1969 – 1970

Duane C. Mechels of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1955 – 1960

Edward K. Olson of Great Falls – U.S. Marine Corps, 1966 – 1970

Douglas Otto of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1990 – 1995; Montana Air National Guard,1995 – 2021

Michael Thorne of Sun River – U.S. Army, 2006 – 2014

To view the entire list of the 77 veterans receiving the commendation for 2026, visit the state’s website here.