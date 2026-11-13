Billings School Board Rejects Proposed 24.4% Superintendent Raise

As many of you know, I’m a big supporter of public education, especially considering my grandmother, mother, and wife are all educators.

That said, I’m not exactly surprised to see the Billings School Board turn down a proposed 24.4% raise for its superintendent.

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Billings Community Members Divided Over Superintendent’s Proposed Raise

Dr. Garcia currently earns $217,000 a year under a contract that runs through 2028. The proposed increase would have bumped his annual salary up to $270,000.

On top of that, the proposal included a $20,000 retirement contribution through a 403(b) plan and an extension of his contract through 2030.

Community members showed up at Thursday’s budget meeting on November 13 to share their thoughts, with some supporting the raise and others speaking out against it.

Jennifer Leligdowicz, a Billings administrative assistant, was among those who questioned the proposal. She told KTVQ that teachers and support staff are the ones who really need raises, and that any pay increases should extend throughout the district.

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Supporters Say Superintendent Raise Would Help Billings Stay Competitive

Others, including retired board member Karen Moses, argued that the raise was necessary to help Billings remain competitive with school districts in other states.

Moses pointed out that Dr. Garcia had opportunities to take jobs in Texas that would have paid him upwards of $400,000 a year.

I absolutely believe competitive pay is important when it comes to attracting and keeping the best educators here in Montana. But at a time when money seems to be tight for so many families, I couldn’t help but reflect on what my wife said when she first read this story.

“Read the room, people.”