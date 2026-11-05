A Montana Man Went Missing 11 Years Ago. Now He's Been Identified.

Montana Man Missing for 11 Years Identified, Homicide Investigation Opened

A man who went missing in Montana more than 11 years ago has finally been identified, and authorities are now investigating his death as a homicide, according to KTVH.

Samuel David Dickerson was 26 years old when he disappeared in October 2015. His vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot in Butte on October 13, but investigators couldn’t figure out what happened to him. Eventually, the case went cold.

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Human Remains Discovered During Lynx Survey In Helena National Forest

Nearly four years later, on August 7, 2019, a U.S. Forest Service biologist conducting a lynx survey in the Helena National Forest came across a human skull in the Bullion Parks area.

Lewis and Clark County deputies responded and discovered additional skeletal remains.

The remains were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab before being transferred to the University of North Texas for additional DNA testing and dental analysis.

When those results came back and identified the remains as Dickerson, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and FBI officially opened a homicide investigation to find out what happened to him.

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Authorities Ask for Help Solving Montana Homicide Case

Investigators say Dickerson had moved to Helena from Rapid City, South Dakota, the same year he disappeared. During the months before his disappearance, he lived with roommates and worked at both McDonald’s and Dairy Queen. He also traveled between Montana, Rapid City, and northern Idaho.

Anyone with information about Dickerson or his disappearance can contact Helena Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000 or submit a tip through helenacrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be sent to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Because, as Robert Stack from Unsolved Mysteries used to say, “For every mystery, someone somewhere knows the truth; perhaps that someone is watching, perhaps it’s you.”