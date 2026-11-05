Montana Has A State Bird And Flower. Should It Add A State Gun

Most of us are pretty familiar with the official state bird the Meadowlark in Montana. And we also probably know the state flower as the bitterroot. And for sure you know that the state tree is the popular Ponderosa Pine.

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Montana has many “official state (insert object/place)” things; some of them even tend on the side of obscure. Such as the official state dirt (soil) – the “Scobey Soil Series” in case you were curious or needed it for a trivia question later.

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Should Montana Designate a State Gun – If So, Which One or Caliber?

Most Montana residents were preoccupied with politics and the results of our own state’s elections to probably notice something that didn’t involve them directly (me included). So, something happening in a neighboring state might not have been in your news feed.

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But our next-door neighbor Idaho passed a new bill that designates the state’s official gun as the “gun that won the West“; the Winchester model 1873. The bill even included a favorite caliber with the .44-40 winning over voters. Now I realize that there are much more important things that our own legislature should be tackling. But still; should Montana have a state gun?

What Would You Choose to Be Montana’s Official State Gun – Pistol or Rifle?

As a guy that enjoys getting out and sending a few rounds down the barrel of a rifle or pistol, I’ll admit that having a state gun would be kind of cool. But what would be the choice? Since I grew up with peep sights and saddle ring carbines, I have to go old school.

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And honestly, I could probably go with either a rifle or a pistol. I mean, Samuel Colt didn’t make all men equal for nothing and there is definitely something about an old single action revolver. What would you choose to be the state gun?