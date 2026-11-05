Great Falls Veterans Day Ceremony Set For Nov 11 At University Of Providence

Earlier this summer, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Great Falls (see story here) and the Montana Veterans Memorial to bestow Veterans Awards to several members of the community. If you missed honoring those individuals, another chance is coming.

Montana Veterans Memorial via Facebook

On Wednesday November 11, 2026, the Montana Veterans Association will host the 21st Annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The event will be held at the University of Providence in Great Falls beginning at 11am.

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Schedule of Events for Veterans Day Ceremony in Great Falls

The annual ceremony coincides with the National Veterans Day ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC each November 11th at exactly 11am with placement of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Veterans Day is to honor and thank all who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Tom Brenner, Getty Images

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The Great Falls ceremony in the University of Providence Theatre will feature United States Navy veteran Art Taft as master of ceremonies. Taft will lead the “program that recognizes the service, sacrifice, and dedication of America’s military veterans” according to the Montana Veterans Memorial Association public relations release.

As part of the day’s program, author, historian and Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward E. “Ed” Saunders will be on hand to give the keynote address. Saunders was instrumental in establishing the Yellowstone County World War I Women’s Memorial in Billings, MT.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Service members from Malmstrom Air Force Base will be in attendance including 341st Missile Wing Chaplain (Capt.) Sean A. Barley to deliver the invocation, and the honor guard has been requested to present the colors at the ceremony. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction and the playing of “Taps”. The public is welcome to attend.

Photo by Phyllis Lilienthal on Unsplash

If you are unable to attend the ceremony, the Montana Veterans Memorial Association’s Facebook page will be streaming the event beginning at 11 a.m.