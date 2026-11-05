First Big Artist Announced for Montana State Fair 2027

The Montana State Fair just made a huge announcement exclusively on 560 KMON in Great Falls and country music lovers will want to circle their calendars!

Montana State Fair’s Big Announcement

The Montana State Fair is a tradition that gives us all a chance to enjoy carnival rides, delicious food, and yes, live music.

Susan Shannon, director of the Montana ExpoPark joined 560 KMON-AM on Thursday morning and shared some exciting news for the 2027 Montana State Fair.

“We have an opportunity to make an announcement about our first artist,” Susan said,” On July 30th at 7.30 PM, you’re gonna mark your calendars cause you’re all gonna wanna be there. This artist is gritty, soulful, Southern sound, mixes of country and you know, that rock part of country.”

ALSO READ: Great Falls General Business License Renewal is Coming Up

“So, we are super excited to announce Lee Brice.”

Susan clarified that the announcement was just that.

“Folks, this is simply an announcement. This is a placeholder. Mark this on your calendar.”

Montana State Fair 2027

If you’re a fan of country music, there’s a good chance you’ve heard a Lee Brice song a time or two.

Brice is known for his hits that include “I Drive Your Truck”, “Rumor”, “Drinking Class”, “One of Them Girls”, and several others. He’s also written songs for Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks.

“H e’s got such a great sound and vibe that it’ll be a perfect way to kick off,” Susan said, “ And then, you know what? That show, about nine o’clock, you’ll be able to go into the Midway.”

Download the KMON-AM Mobile App Now

“You’ll be able to have all the good eats and ride some rides and do some shopping.”

Montana State Fair 2027 is already looking great and Susan says to be on the lookout for more announcements.

“[There’s] m ore to come. That’s what’s exciting.”