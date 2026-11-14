What a sad story, one that we hear way too often. Another hit and run, and this time a death.

Fox17 reported a 30-year old man was walking around 28th street and Woodward Avenue in Wyoming and crossing the street. Unfortunately he was crossing outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a car.

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The accident happened Tuesday at about 6:50 p.m., so it was a little dark when he was hit by the vehicle.

👇 BELOW: HIT AND RUNS CAN HAPPEN ANYWHERE! 👇

You would hope that the driver would have stopped to give aid, but that didn’t happen. The driver took off.

Wyoming Police and emergency responders got there quickly but the driver of the vehicle had already taken off as they transported the 30-year old to the hospital.

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Sadly, he didn’t survive and passed away last night, Thursday, November 12.

Wyoming Police say they are looking for the driver and vehicle involved. “They’re looking for a 2009 to 2014 silver or gray Nissan Murano with front-end damage including a missing grill.”

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Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 1-866-744-2345.

Michigan Auto Law.com, a 100.5 River sponsoring partner, says it is obvious that this is a very serious incident. Here is what to expect:

“Under the Michigan hit and run accident law, it is a crime to leave the scene of an automobile crash. If the driver causes a fatality and flees the scene of the crash, he or she faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If you are involved in a crash where the driver leaves the scene, you must immediately call the police and notify your auto insurer.”

Let’s hope Wyoming Police are able to find who was involved!