After nearly a year and a half in the dark, one of downtown Grand Rapids‘ best-known nightlife spots is getting ready to welcome people back.

Flanagan’s has been a Pearl Street fixture since 1981. Now, with a new owner, a new name, and a major renovation, it’s preparing for a fresh start!

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Personally, I could not be more pumped to see “Flanny’s” make a comeback. My husband Charlie and I actually went there on our third date.

👇BELOW: TAKE A TOUR INSIDE THE NEW FLANAGAN’S SOCIAL HOUSE👇

Over the years, it also became one of our favorite places to celebrate his birthday, thanks to the great whiskey selection. I always loved that it had a dance floor, too, which isn’t as common downtown as you might think.

What Happened to Flanagan’s Irish Pub?

Flanagan’s closed in June 2025 after its liquor license was suspended for 50 days over $1,000 in unpaid fines. What was initially thought to be a temporary closure turned into a much longer absence from downtown Grand Rapids.

The situation took another turn when the historic property went into default on its loan, eventually leading to a court-ordered seizure.

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Things started changing this past spring when Grand Rapids resident Brendan Bianchi purchased the historic Rood Building at 139 Pearl St. NW for $3.3 million, according to WOOD TV 8. By September, the building had traded its familiar dark and gold exterior for a bold coat of red paint and a new name: Flanagan’s Social House.

Wendy Reed, Townsquare Media

There’s an Irish connection to that new look, too. The surname Flanagan comes from the Irish Ó Flannagáin, which traces back to Flann, meaning “red” or “ruddy.” It’s a pretty fitting choice for the revamped spot!

Inside the Renovated Flanagan’s Social House

Our team was lucky enough to get an exclusive walkthrough before the bar and restaurant reopens. Leif Frederick, Flanagan’s director of development and training, showed us around.

The renovation is extensive, with custom wood floors, updated lighting, a rebuilt bar, new tables and chairs, and brand-new kitchen equipment. A few familiar pieces of the old Flanagan’s remain, including the original ceiling, vintage Jameson and Guinness signs, and the Dublin Room.

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Behind the bar, there’s also a liquor tap wall that caught our attention. It’s not just deccoration, the kegs actually dispense the spirits listed on them!

Wendy Reed, Townsquare Media

A Prohibition-Era Tunnel Beneath Downtown Grand Rapids

There’s a pretty interesting piece of Flanagan’s history hiding beneath the building. A Prohibition-era tunnel reportedly connected the property to the Amway site, and the basement was once a place where people gathered to drink and play cards.

What to Expect From the New Flanagan’s Menu

The new menu is being designed by Chef Alex Luther, formerly of Third Nature Brewing, and will feature elevated gastropub fare with an Irish comfort-food flair. WOOD TV 8 also reports that the bar plans to have 22 beer taps, along with whiskey selections that include multiple varieties of Jameson, Redbreast, Eagle Rare, and Jack Daniel’s.

The food menu is still being finalized, but we’ll share a closer look at what’s being served as soon as it’s available.

When Will Flanagan’s Social House Reopen?

Flanagan’s Social House has been teasing its return online, but there’s no official grand opening date just yet. The goal is to open by the end of November, with the doors expected to be open before the end of the year at the latest.

Wendy Reed, Townsquare Media

I seriously cannot wait to get back in there for a cocktail and see the new space for myself. In the meantime, follow Flanagan’s on Facebook for updates!